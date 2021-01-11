Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.61.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.