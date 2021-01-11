Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.53

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 113079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTM shares. BidaskClub raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 142,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.