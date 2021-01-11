TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of TCF Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

