Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.89.

THC stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

