TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Volume Tops $65,203.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $61.82 million and $65,203.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00108720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,522.61 or 0.83887320 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,432,183,870 coins and its circulating supply is 67,431,454,761 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.