Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

