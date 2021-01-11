Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 207,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesco has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

