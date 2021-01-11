Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $40.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $839.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,259,328. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $630.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.59. The stock has a market cap of $795.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,175.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

