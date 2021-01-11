Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at $245,841,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

