Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THLEF traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. 2,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. Thales has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

