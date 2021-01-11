The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lifted by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Motco boosted its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

