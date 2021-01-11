The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $830.39 million, a P/E ratio of -359.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Andersons by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Andersons by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.