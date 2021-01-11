The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.85 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $15.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

