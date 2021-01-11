The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$64.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$66.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.02.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$68.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.