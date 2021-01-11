The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.20.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,319. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

