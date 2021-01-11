The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.85. 31,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,900. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $151.72 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

