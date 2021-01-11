The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 434,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.