The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAI. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.65 ($65.47).

ETR:DAI opened at €57.69 ($67.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,989.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.93. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €59.93 ($70.51).

About Daimler AG (DAI.F)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

