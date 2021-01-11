The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.90 ($11.65) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.77 ($12.67).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

