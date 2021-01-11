The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.54 ($55.93).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

