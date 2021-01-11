The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $57.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,029,004.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

