The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $80.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $69.34 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 288.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

