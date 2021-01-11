The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Joint by 17.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Joint by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Joint by 137.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.