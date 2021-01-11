The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 165,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. 2,528,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The RealReal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 609.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

