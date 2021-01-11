The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $224.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $7.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.61. 1,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.05.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

