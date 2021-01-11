The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

