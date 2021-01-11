The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for about 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $33,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

SO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. 58,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

