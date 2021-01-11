The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $11.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.92 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $12.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies by 27.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $567,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies by 431.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

