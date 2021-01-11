The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $179.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,333,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $324.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

