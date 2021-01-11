Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bonness Enterprises Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.0% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $513.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,203. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

