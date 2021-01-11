Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $556.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $490.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.32.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $512.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.