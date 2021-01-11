Thore Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41,944.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,610.92 and approximately $41,944.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00403915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

