Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

TLRY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,724,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,220. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $92,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

