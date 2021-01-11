Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $954,787.13 and approximately $172.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005715 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006041 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

