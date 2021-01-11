Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Achieves $992,815.80

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Tokes has a market cap of $992,815.80 and $25,078.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

