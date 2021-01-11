Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TR opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

