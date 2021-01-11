TOP (TOP) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, TOP has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $165,165.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

