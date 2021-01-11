Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.60

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 130.72 ($1.71), with a volume of 26564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.30 ($1.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £508.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Total Produce plc (TOT.L)’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

