Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 462 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,160. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

