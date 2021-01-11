Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

BBVA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

