Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

