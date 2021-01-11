TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) vs. Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) Head-To-Head Survey

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransAtlantic Petroleum and Cardinal Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Cardinal Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A -$25.86 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy Group.

Summary

TransAtlantic Petroleum beats Cardinal Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

