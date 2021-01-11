Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $485.40

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485.40 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 469.40 ($6.13), with a volume of 604458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £633.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.48.

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79).

About Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

