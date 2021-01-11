Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $754,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $198.06. 3,858,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

