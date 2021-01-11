Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 385 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,641. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.