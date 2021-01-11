Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.03. 6,281,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,100. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

