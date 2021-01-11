Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $14.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

