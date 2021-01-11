Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $221.06. The stock had a trading volume of 672,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,458. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

