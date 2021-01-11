Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,696,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,957. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.