Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $291,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

